COVID-19 UPDATE: CT confirmed cases top 600; Fed stimulus deal could be within reach

Since yesterday’s update, Connecticut recorded another 203 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 618. To date, more than 5,300 tests have been conducted in Connecticut among both state and private laboratories.

Approximately 71 people have been hospitalized and there have been another two fatalities, bringing the total number of fatalities due to complications of COVID-19 to 12.

A county-by-county breakdown includes:

County Laboratory Confirmed Cases Hospitalized Cases Deaths Fairfield County 384 23 7 Hartford County 88 17 2 Litchfield County 22 3 0 Middlesex County 8 4 0 New Haven County 89 19 0 New London County 6 1 0 Tolland County 19 4 3 Windham County 2 0 0 Total 618 71 12

At his briefing today, Gov. Ned Lamont said that 62% of that total – 384 cases – was in Fairfield County. Lamont said the increase in infections was not a result of an increase in testing.

Lamont also said that a total of about 900 retired nurses and doctors have returned to duty, and that about 300 of them are already at work.

In addition, Southern and Central Connecticut State Universities are opening their dormitories not only for intermediate coronavirus cases, but possibly also for medical staff.

Lamont also announced that Indra and Raj Nooyi plan to make a donation of high-quality, take-home books from Scholastic that will provide reading and writing instruction to more than 185,000 prekindergarten to 8th grade students while learning from home.

Students in prekindergarten through the third grade will receive four books per student plus a family resource guide. Students from fourth through eighth grades will receive three books per student and a family resource guide. The books are aligned with Connecticut state learning standards, and parents are encouraged to work with students at home to complete these exercises. Students will be able to keep the books indefinitely.

The donation is the second in as many days, as on Monday the Partnership for Connecticut, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping Connecticut’s disengaged and disconnected youth and young adults access education and career opportunities, announced that it plans to donate up to 60,000 laptops to students from some of the state’s most under-resources high schools. The laptops will be targeted toward the state’s 33 Alliance Districts that serve significant populations of high school students who are eligible for free or reduce-price meals.

Indra Nooyi is the former CEO of PepsiCo and currently serves as the co-director of AdvanceCT, the nonprofit organization that works to engage, retain, and recruit businesses and advance overall economic competitiveness in Connecticut. Her husband, Raj, is president of AmSoft Systems, a company that provides custom solutions and services in the areas of e-business, new media, and wireless access point products. They are residents of Greenwich.

As for personal protective equipment (PPE), the governor said that while the wait continues for federal supplies to arrive, “We’re not gonna sit around and wait for the cavalry to come in.” Lamont said the state is “vetting lots of different options, offers” for PPE, “some of which seem a little shady, frankly.”

The state today received several more shipments of materials, including:

30 N95 masks from an anonymous donor

68 N95 masks from Kilbourn Farms in Simsbury

40 N95 masks from a private donor in Redding

160 N95 masks and nearly 40,000 nitrile gloves from the Mohegan Sun

EXECUTIVE ORDER

Lamont’s Executive Order No. 7L enacts the following provisions:

Extends the cancellation of classes at public schools statewide through at least April 20: To promote and secure the safety and protection of children in schools related to the risks of COVID-19, the order extends the cancelation of classes at all public schools statewide through April 20. The governor notes that this date could possibly be extended further. Private schools and other non-public schools are encouraged to follow the same schedule.

To promote and secure the safety and protection of children in schools related to the risks of COVID-19, the order extends the cancelation of classes at all public schools statewide through April 20. The governor notes that this date could possibly be extended further. Private schools and other non-public schools are encouraged to follow the same schedule. Orders the early opening of the fishing season, effective immediately

Suspends restrictions on the re-employment of retired municipal employees: To enable municipalities to meet critical staffing needs caused by COVID-19 with skilled and experienced employees who require little to no additional training, the order modifies state statutes to allow certain retired employees who are in the municipal retirement system to work without any hourly or durational limitation while also continuing to receive retirement allowances.

To enable municipalities to meet critical staffing needs caused by COVID-19 with skilled and experienced employees who require little to no additional training, the order modifies state statutes to allow certain retired employees who are in the municipal retirement system to work without any hourly or durational limitation while also continuing to receive retirement allowances. Exacts flexibility to maintain adequate medical marijuana access for patients: The order modifies the state’s medical marijuana program to improve patient access and address staffing shortages in facilities. This includes permitting patients to be certified via telehealth; extending expiration dates for patient and caregiver registrations; allowing dispensary facility staff to move work locations among facilities and, with approval of the state, make adjustments to staffing ratios; and waiving the fee normally charged if someone loses or misplaces their registration certificate.

The order modifies the state’s medical marijuana program to improve patient access and address staffing shortages in facilities. This includes permitting patients to be certified via telehealth; extending expiration dates for patient and caregiver registrations; allowing dispensary facility staff to move work locations among facilities and, with approval of the state, make adjustments to staffing ratios; and waiving the fee normally charged if someone loses or misplaces their registration certificate. Extends the time period for nursing home transfers: The order extends the time allowed for an applicant to transfer from a nursing home where they were temporarily placed after their nursing home closed from sixty days after their arrival at the new facility to “not later than one year following the date that such applicant was transferred from the nursing home where he or she previously resided.”

The order extends the time allowed for an applicant to transfer from a nursing home where they were temporarily placed after their nursing home closed from sixty days after their arrival at the new facility to “not later than one year following the date that such applicant was transferred from the nursing home where he or she previously resided.” Enacts flexibility in availability and registration of vital records: The order authorizes the Commissioner of Public Health to conduct birth, death and marriage registration, in order to assist local registrars of vital statistics in carrying out their duties as may be required, and to issue any implementing orders she deems necessary.

The order authorizes the Commissioner of Public Health to conduct birth, death and marriage registration, in order to assist local registrars of vital statistics in carrying out their duties as may be required, and to issue any implementing orders she deems necessary. Suspends in-person purchase of copies of vital records at the Department of Public Health: The order suspends the requirement that the purchase of vital records at the Department of Public Health be available in person, and limits those requests to online or mail.

The order suspends the requirement that the purchase of vital records at the Department of Public Health be available in person, and limits those requests to online or mail. Modifies the requirement that marriage licenses be obtained in the town where the marriage will be celebrated: As municipal offices around the state are closed or have selective hours due to the COVID-19 crisis, the order permits those seeking a marriage license to obtain it in a different municipality than where it will be celebrated.

AROUND THE STATE

Connecticut Insurance Department (CID) Commissioner Andrew N. Mais today sent a bulletin to every insurance company in the state calling on them to immediately institute a grace period for insurance premium payments in light of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commissioner is requesting that all admitted and non-admitted insurance companies that offer any insurance coverage in Connecticut – including life, health, auto, property, casualty, and other types of insurance – to immediately provide customers with a 60-day grace period without interest or penalty to pay their insurance premiums.

Earlier today in Hartford, Dr. Ajay Kumar, chief clinical officer for Hartford HealthCare, said that COVID-19 cases could subside within two to four weeks if proper hygienic methods like social distancing and thorough handwashing continue.

He warned, however, that “It is going to get worse” before that leveling off occurs.

Kumar further said he hoped a vaccine and antiviral drugs could be available by September or October.

Details are still being worked out over a small business bridge loan program, which is being put together by the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD). The state’s quasi-public venture and lending arm Connecticut Innovations will review and fund the loans, which will be capped at $75,000 with an overall funding equipment of $20 million Terms would be 12 to 18 months at zero to 1% interest.

In the meantime, Danbury’s FuelCell Energy announced that it has temporarily suspended operations at its Torrington facility, and expects to remain closed until April 20, with some employees who cannot work remotely returning April 1. Employees unable to work from home during the closure will receive full pay and benefits.

“I sincerely appreciate FuelCell Energy’s proactive approach to protecting public health and their commitment to pay their workers full wages and benefits during this time,” DECD Commissioner David Lehman said.

Meanwhile, leaders of the General Assembly have decided to keep the state Capitol complex until at least April 13. House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin); House Minority Leader Themis Klarides (R-Derby); Senate President Pro Tem Martin M. Looney (D-New Haven); and Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano (R-North Haven) said they would meet again the week of April 6 to assess the situation.

The General Assembly is scheduled to conclude its current session on May 6. Although it seems increasingly likely that the session will be extended as the Assembly grapples with the presumed aftermath of the virus, no official indication has been given on that point.

Further ramping up concerns here were remarks made by Andrew Cuomo, governor of neighboring New York, at his March 24 briefing. Cuomo said that new infections are “doubling about every three days …We’re not slowing it, and it is accelerating on its own.”

New York’s infection “attack rate” is five times higher than that of the rest of the U.S.

SCHOOLS TO STAY CLOSED UNTIL FALL?

Although Lamont extended the mandatory closure of schools from March 17 to April 20, on March 24 he told WCBS 880 that he could extend it again until after the summer.

“I really think that’s the likelihood,” Lamont said. “You just look at Italy and you look at Wuhan province, you see what the life cycle was there and you worry that if people get back too quickly that there’ll be a second iteration of this virus. So April 20 is the minimum, probably the school year.”

At his press briefing, Lamont stuck with his April 20 edict but said, “My instinct is that this is a virus that’s going to last a lot longer than that.”

The state Department of Education announced that all standardized testing, including in-school SATs, will be canceled for the 2019-20 school year. The department said it is working with the College Board to offer interested juniors to take the SAT on a weekend at no cost.

$2 TRILLION FED STIMULUS “ON 5-YARD LINE”

The U.S. Senate could reach an agreement on a third wave of emergency funding later today, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California).

All told, the bill could include $2 trillion in funding for small business and impacted industries, as well as direct payments to Americans.

Progress has been made to address Democrats’ concerns on providing oversight for funds distributed to larger corporations rather than to their workers, and in preventing the monies from being used for corporate buybacks, Pelosi said.

Addressing the Senate floor, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said his party had also secured a major expansion of the Unemployment Insurance program, which he said will provide four months of full salary payments for those who lose their jobs because of the coronavirus.

“What it says is if you lose your job in this crisis, you can be furloughed by your employer,” Schumer said. “You stay on that employer’s work list. If you have health benefits with that employer. you can keep getting them. But, and most importantly, the federal government will pay your salary, your full salary for now four months.”

The proposal reportedly could also allow those who are furloughed, freelance and work in other capacities as contract or gig employees to receive unemployment benefits.

The plan could expand existing unemployment by 13 weeks.

The bill will include some $2 trillion in funding for small business and impacted industries, as well as direct payments to Americans.

“We’re on the 5-yard line,” remarked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky). “It’s taken a lot of noise and a lot of rhetoric to get us here. If we act today, what Americans will remember and what history will record, is that the Senate did the right thing.”

TRUMP WANTS NATION “RARING TO GO BY EASTER”

Speaking during a Fox News town hall, President Donald Trump said he wants the nation “opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” indicating he believes the worst of the crisis will be over by April 12.

“I give it two weeks,” Trump said, possibly indicating plans to abandon the 15-day self-isolating guidelines when they expire. “I guess by Monday or Tuesday, it’s about two weeks. We will assess at that time and give it more time if we need a little more time. We have to open this country up.”

Trump indicated that the self-isolating guidelines, tirelessly promoted by Vice President Mike Pence as “President Trump’s” during the White House’s daily briefings, no longer struck him as valid.

“Somehow, the word got out that this is the thing we are supposed to be doing,” he said. “But we had to do it. It’s been very painful for our country and very destabilizing.

“We have to go back to work much sooner than people thought,” he expanded. “We lose thousands and thousands of people to the flu. We don’t turn the country off.”

During his briefing this afternoon, Lamont said: “That’s a mistake. We have a health care crisis that’s coming up the coast pretty quickly right now.”

“We have the best minds in the country, 24/7, all hands on deck trying to find a path here. And that is what will be the light at the end of the tunnel,” Pelosi told CNN. “What the President is suggesting is that that light at the end of the tunnel could be a train coming at us if people are out and about in a way that spreads the disease further.”