Fairfield County’s Community Foundation launches COVID-19 fund

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation has launched an initiative to provide financial aid to community organizations assisting residents facing the social and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fairfield County COVID-19 Resiliency Fund will administer responsive grants through the foundation’s Community Impact Team, which will identify potential grant recipients and accept open inquiries for funding.

According to the organization, the new fund’s resources will be directed to organizations “serving high need, vulnerable populations, including low-income individuals and residents without health insurance and/or access to sick days; immigrants; persons with disabilities; and communities of color, among others.”

The fund is not designed to provide grants directly to individuals or families.

The fund is seeking contributions from foundations and philanthropists who will agree to contribute a minimum of $25,000 to this endeavor. It launched with more than $350,000 in pledges, along with an anonymous donor offering to contribute an additional $100,000 challenge grant.

“In addition to urging you to support The Fairfield County COVID-19 Resiliency Fund, we encourage you to continue to support local nonprofit organizations that work with the people and families who are most vulnerable in our community,” said Juanita James, president and CEO, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation.

“Community health centers, homeless shelters, pre-school and afterschool programs, food pantries and others, which are already dealing with reductions in state and federal funding, will be further stressed. In times like this, philanthropy can shine.”