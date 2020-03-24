Greenwich’s Mary Anne Schmitt-Carey becomes first CEO for Partnership for CT

The Partnership for Connecticut has named Greenwich resident Mary Anne Schmitt-Carey its first CEO.

The organization was formed nearly a year ago by Gov. Ned Lamont, bipartisan legislative leaders and Dalio Philanthropies to help Connecticut’s disengaged and disconnected youth and young adults (age 14 to 24) access educational and career opportunities that might not otherwise be available to them.

The nonprofit aims to raise $100 million over the next five years to match the $100 million pledged by the state of Connecticut and the $100 million pledged by Dalio Philanthropies over that same time period, after which it may disband.

The state and Dalio Philanthropies have each pledged to donate $20 million per year to the partnership.

Schmitt-Carey’s resume includes posts as CEO of Say Yes to Education, CEO of New American Schools, and serving on the team of Richard Riley, the U.S. Education Secretary of Education under Bill Clinton.

Her appointment coincides with yesterday’s announcement that The Partnership for Connecticut is donating 60,551 laptops to students attending high school in some of the state’s most under-resourced school districts.