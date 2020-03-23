COVID-19 UPDATE: 10 deaths in CT; Hospitals increasing capacity; Federal aid stalls again

Gov. Ned Lamont announced that 415 Connecticut residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and that 10 people have now died from the virus. Some 4,500 tests have been completed, he said.

A county-by-county breakdown will be made available later tonight.

The governor said the state is expecting the number of people infected in Connecticut to double every three to four days. Dr. Matthew Cartter, the state epidemiologist with the Department of Public Health, said the number of infections would thus be “in the thousands range,” referring back to his comments a few days ago that there could be 3,000 to 6,000.

Cartter estimated that the number of deaths will be “much greater” than the approximately 300-600 recorded each flu season.

Lamont said that current estimates are that 15% of the infected will end up in the hospital, and of those, “maybe 5% will end up in intensive care.”

The governor said that “one bit of good news” is that the average ICU time seems to be about two weeks, versus the four-week average in China. No data on how many patients have recovered is yet available.

State hospitals have increased their capacity by 30% to 40%, he said, largely due to the cancellation of elective surgeries, which he noted can be significant revenue streams for those facilities. Lamont said he hopes to get that figure up to 50%, “and we’re getting there.”

He further expects to tap state nursing homes and college dorms that have been vacated as sites for intermediate care should the hospitals become overwhelmed.

Lamont also said that while the federal government is focusing on New York City as one of the nation’s hotspots, they “should not prioritize one state over the other,” and that New York City, Westchester County and Fairfield County should be considered a single hotspot.

Not willing to embrace the criticism some other governors have leveled at the federal government for its slow response to the crisis, Lamont had some positive remarks about the Federal Emergency Management Agency – “I’d like to think they’re going to put a little more energy” into the federal response – and said that the states will work together to source personal protective equipment should the feds fail to deliver soon.

SCHOOLS PUSHED TO APRIL

Initially scheduled to reopen on March 31, Connecticut’s public schools will instead remain closed through at least April 19, the governor announced.

However, “I do not want to lose a semester,” he said, repeating calls for teachers and other educators to step up their tele-learning and phone calls to students.

In addition, 60,000 laptops are being donated to high school students by a group including Dalio Philanthropies, at “virtually no cost” to the students, all of whom must reside within Connecticut’s 33 lowest-performing districts; those include Bridgeport.

Verizon, AT&T, Altice, Frontier and others have pledged to offer free wi-fi in hot spots to students, whether they are subscribers or not, and will lift their data caps to help provide consistency and reliability in learning.

D.C. DEVELOPMENTS

In Washington, D.C., negotiations over a $2 trillion economic stimulus package continued, as a procedural vote to move the proposal forward failed for a second time.

The vote was 49-46 against, mostly along party lines.

A key area of disagreement appears to still be the approximately $500 billion in funds for loans and loan guarantees for distressed companies, states and localities, which Republican Senators prefer. Their Democratic colleagues prefer to avoid bailing out companies without also providing that most of the benefits go to those companies’ employees.

“Once we have an agreement that everyone can get behind, we’re prepared to speed up the consideration of that agreement on the floor,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said.

“The markets are tanking once again because this body can’t get its act together,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky). “This has to stop. The country is out of time.”

House Democrats are also in the process of devising their own third coronavirus response legislation.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden also criticized the bill in a speech from his Wilmington, Delaware home. Referring to the $500 billion proviso as a “slush fund” for corporations, Biden added, “A no-strings corporate bailout makes no sense.”

He further announced that he had sent Republicans a letter asking them to withdraw their lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act in order to alleviate uncertainty about many Americans’ health care coverage.

In his own remarks this afternoon, Lamont said, “All the governors are united on one thing – give the governors a block grant. We will focus more on hospitals and not on cruise line bailouts.”

Earlier today, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut announced he is co-sponsoring a bill that would federalize the manufacture and distribution of in-demand medical supplies to address what a statement described as “the growing inefficiencies of 50 states and thousands of hospitals competing against each other for medical supplies.”

TRUMP MAY LIFT SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES

President Donald Trump, a frequent target of criticism over his slow response to the crisis, tweeted overnight that he might remove social distancing guidelines intended to slow the spread of the virus, in favor of aiding the economy.

“WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF,” he tweeted. “AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”

Even so, a number of states – including Connecticut, New York, California and Illinois – have imposed stricter social distancing requirements over the past few days. Even if Trump should relax the federal guidelines, that would not override the governors’ orders.