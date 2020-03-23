Greenwich luxury condo complex sells out for $25M-plus

Beacon Hill 2, a collection of new construction luxury condominiums in downtown Greenwich, has officially sold out, according to the property’s exclusive marketing and sales agent, Houlihan Lawrence.

The brokerage said it has sold all nine residences, priced at $2.2 million to $3.3 million, for a total of over $25 million.

The completion of the sales “underscores the overall buyer demand for new construction, city-inspired living in traditionally suburban markets,” said Joanne Mancuso, a real estate agent in Houlihan Lawrence’s Greenwich office.

Developed by Belpointe Capital, the nine residences at 70 Sound View Drive range from two- to three-bedroom homes spanning 2,058 to 2,300 square feet, including private outdoor spaces or garden patios.

Amenities include a health and fitness center, rooftop deck with outdoor kitchen and entertaining spaces, doorman and concierge services as well as climate-controlled storage.