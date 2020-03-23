Food service company cancels U. of Bridgeport contract; 65 jobs lost

Food services and facilities management company Sodexo has suspended its dining operations at the University of Bridgeport, a move that will result in the loss of 65 jobs.



“This action is expected to be permanent,” the company wrote to the Connecticut Department of Labor’s Rapid Response Unit. “Sodexo’s operation at this unit will be closed.”

As has happened with all schools in the state, UB has turned to virtual classes. “We have temporarily lost what makes us whole,” UB President Laura Skandera Trombley said, “and that is the onsite opportunity to enjoy, share, and educate.”

As of Friday, the number of students remaining on UB’s campus was under 100, most of whom are international: 42 undergraduates in halls and 51 graduate students in apartments and houses. To ensure safety and continuity of services, those students will be moving into one building, Trombley said.