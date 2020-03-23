Greenwich International Film Festival moves events to virtual platform

One of Fairfield County’s most prestigious entertainment events is responding to the COVID-19 crisis by putting its red carpet in the storage and booting up a virtual event.

The Greenwich International Film Festival (GIFF), which was scheduled to host its sixth annual event April 29 to May 3, has postponed all physical events and announced that it would reinvent itself as the Virtual Greenwich International Film Festival.

This newly configured happening will take place May 1-3 and include online screenings of narrative and documentary features, short films and interviews with cinematic talent. Viewers will be able to vote on the festival’s JP Morgan Chase Audience Award, and the festival will go forward with its Best Social Impact Film Award and Best Connecticut Shorts Award.

“We remain committed to delivering a VIP experience for our passholders including programming a number of events, such as the Changemaker Gala, and a selection of exciting films, panels & receptions in the fall, as well as VIP gift bags,” said the festival organizers in a press statement. “Since inception, GIFF has faced adversity head on and pushed the boundaries of what is possible. This is unchartered territory for us, and yet an opportunity to try something new with our community of supporters, filmmakers, staff and volunteers.”