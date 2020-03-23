Fairfield Police Dept. starts campaign to support town’s restaurants

The Fairfield Police Department has launched a social media campaign to encourage residents to support the takeout and delivery services offered by the town’s restaurants during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The police officers have pledged to get their lunch or dinner from a different Fairfield restaurant as part of the department’s “Law and Order…To Go” campaign.

Photographs of the officers posing with their takeout meals are being posted on the department’s social media pages. The campaign also requests residents to place orders online or by phone to limit person-to-person contact and to tip delivery drivers because some meal delivery services including UberEats have suspended delivery fees for independent restaurants when the current health crisis began.

“This is an idea that a couple of our officers came up with and I think it’s a really great thing to do and an awesome way to show support for our local businesses here in Fairfield during these difficult times,” Police Chief Christopher Lyddy said.