Lamont, DECD issue guidance on tonight’s closure of nonessential businesses

Gov. Ned Lamont has released guidance intended to help the state’s business and nonprofit community better understand the “Stay Safe, Stay Home” executive order he recently signed.
That order directs all nonessential businesses and not-for-profit entities in Connecticut to prohibit all in-person functions effective tonight at 8 o’clock in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order excludes any business or entity providing essential services or functions, such as health care, food, law enforcement and similar critical services.
The complete guidance can be found here.
“I know this pandemic has brought disruption to all of our lives, but we need to pull together as a community and practice social distancing in order to reduce the spread of this virus and protect the well-being of our neighbors and our loved ones,” Lamont said. “We can’t ignore the facts, which prove that efforts like this are the best way to slow down its impact. I cannot say it enough – if you can, the best thing to do is to stay safe and stay home.”
“We are working around the clock to support our Connecticut businesses during these extremely difficult times,” DECD Commissioner David Lehman said. “Our primary goal was to support our public health objective while balancing the important needs of our citizens and the Connecticut economy. I encourage residents and business to review the guidance carefully and apply for a waiver only if they deem necessary.”
Lehman said DECD will also be launching more assistance for small and medium businesses that are impacted by the virus in the coming days.
To help businesses in Connecticut navigate the COVID-19 crisis, DECD has established the COVID-19 Business Emergency Response Unit reachable at 860-500-2333.
LATEST EXECUTIVE ORDER
Lamont has also signed Executive Order No. 7J, which enacts the following provisions:
- Clarification of Executive Order No. 7H regarding nonessential business operations: Allows nonessential retailers to take orders remotely and sell products for curbside pickup and delivery, and allows other nonessential businesses to allow the minimum staff necessary on site to handle security, maintenance, mail and other essential services.
- Extension of time period for fire service personnel examinations: The order extends deadlines for certain fire-service examination components, so career and volunteer fire service personnel in the queue for certification testing can meet the contractual, bylaw and probationary requirements of their employers and continue to meet critical public safety needs.
- Delivery of methadone to homebound patients by methadone maintenance clinics: The order allows delivery of at-home doses of methadone to homebound drug-dependent patients who a medical professional determines are unable to travel to the treatment facility because of COVID-19. The order does not allow patients themselves to carry methadone off site.
- Suspension of rehiring procedures and restrictions on temporary worker retirees (TWRs): To meet critical government staffing needs caused by COVID-19 with skilled and experienced employees who require little to no additional training, the order suspends previously enacted executive orders and public acts, temporarily removing the two-year limitation on TWRs and allowing employees who participated in retirement incentive programs to work during the emergency.
- Suspension of certain real property and state contracting statutes: To expedite obtaining appropriate locations for emergency operations, the order suspends certain state contracting, leasing and procurement requirements to enter into emergency short-term leases and take other emergency measures.