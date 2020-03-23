PepsiCo to hire 6,000 frontline employees, enhance benefits to workers

PepsiCo Inc. has announced it is meeting the unprecedented grocery demands sparked by the COVID-19 crisis by hiring 6,000 full-time, full-benefit frontline employees – the women and men who make, move and sell products – across the country during the coming months.

The Purchase-based company also stated it will provide a minimum of an incremental $100 per week for its more than 90,000 U.S. frontline employees at both PepsiCo Beverages North America and PepsiCo Foods North America. The company will provide enhanced benefits to all U.S.-based employees that includes full-pay and preservation of unused sick days for those who must quarantine for up to 14 days and 100% of pay for employees who need to care for an ill family member during the 14-day quarantine period.

PepsiCo employees who work at a facility that must be closed will receive 100% pay for up to 12 weeks, and employees who are impacted by school or daycare center closures with no one home to look after a child will receive a minimum of two-thirds of their pay for up to 12 weeks if they are not able to work from home.

“At this unprecedented time, which is having a profound impact on all of us, we are so grateful to our frontline employees for all they are doing to ensure our products are available for families across the country,” said Kirk Tanner, CEO of PepsiCo Beverages North America. “We know our products on store shelves provide a sense of stability and normalcy to consumers during trying times. This is our way to recognize the critical role our frontline plays in our organization, now and always.”