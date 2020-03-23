Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut has announced the closure of its 22 retail stores in Fairfield, New Haven and Litchfield Counties in response to the COVID-19 crisis, a reversal of its announcement last week that it will keep its stores open with reduced hours.

Goodwill will keep its donation locations open, but requested that donors pack items in either bags or boxes for a simple drop-and-go, adding that associates will not be available to assist unloading donations from vehicles. The nonprofit will also maintain its e-commerce site and will conduct its career centers services online.

“Actively supporting the health and safety of our staff, donors and customers is our top priority,” said Jeff Wieser, GWNC’s interim president. “We will navigate the weeks ahead with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health officials. Unthinkable decisions come during unprecedented times, and we hope our actions today will bring normalcy back to our communities faster. We will communicate any additional changes as we move through this evolving situation together.”