COVID-19: NY to conduct experimental drug trial; 1,385 cases in Westchester; SUNY Purchase and County Center eyed as hospitals

New York state will be conducting a trial of an experimental drug combination to treat cases of COVID-19, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced this morning at a news conference in Albany.

Cuomo said that the state is receiving from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 10,000 doses of the drug combination hydroxychloroquine and zithromax. Anecdotal data indicate the drug combination may have some effect in treating the novel coronavirus for which there is currently no known treatment or vaccine. Cuomo said that Howard Zucker, the state’s health commissioner, recommended going ahead with the trial.

“We have people who are in serious condition and Dr. Zucker as well as a number of other health professionals agree that in a situation where a person is in dire circumstance try what you can,” Cuomo said. “As soon as we get those doses we’ll work with doctors, hospitals and families on using those drugs and seeing where we get.”

“We’re also working on a number of other drug therapies,” Cuomo said. He referenced the Elmsford-based company Regeneron, which developed drugs to deal with Ebola.

“It’s an antibody therapy. Possible vaccines. We have a company here in New York that is really showing some promising results. I’ve exempted them from the ‘no work’ order because they could possibly have a really significant achievement for us.”

Cuomo said that the state is going to need to add 25,000 hospital beds to the 50,000 it has. He is asking the federal government to send New York four military field hospitals each with a capacity of 250 patients. He also is asking that the Army Corps of Engineers build four temporary hospitals.

He said four sites have been identified: the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan; SUNY Stony Brook on Long Island; SUNY Purchase in Westchester; and the Westchester County Center in White Plains. Cuomo was planning to tour those sites this afternoon.

Cuomo said that the state needs the federal government to help in obtaining supplies, but on its own the state has tracked down 2 million N95 masks. It is also buying an additional 6,000 ventilators.

Cuomo said there are now 10,356 cases of COVID-19 identified in the state. There were 294 new cases in Westchester that were identified from yesterday to today, bringing the known total in the county to 1,385.

New York City now has 6,211 known cases. Rockland jumped up by 161 cases, bringing the known total in that county to 262. Orange has 88 cases and Dutchess has 42 cases. New York state has almost half of the total number of cases identified in the U.S. The state has identified 10,356 people with the disease compared with 21,216 confirmed cases in the entire country.

Cuomo said the state is making progress in getting people tested, with a total of 45,437 tests having been administered. In Westchester, tests were run on 8,632 people.

Cuomo said that the estimated infection rate for any given population is from 40% to 80% based on data being gathered around the world. He said the data means that anywhere from 7.8 million to 15.6 million New York residents eventually could contract the virus.

Cuomo sought to refute false rumors about the containment measures now in effect being expanded to something akin to a total lockdown of the state. He emphasized that even with the social distancing rules, people are free to shop and go about their lives and have the freedom to travel.

He pointed out that the mass transit systems, governments and essential businesses still are operating and serving the public and when people go out and move about there are no barricades restricting freedoms.

Cuomo expressed concern at ”a significant amount of noncompliance” with social distancing requirements in New York City.

“I’m going to go down there today. I want to see it for myself. But, it has to be stopped,” Cuomo said. He warned young people not to believe those who say young people are immune from the virus.

“You are endangering people, and if it’s because of misinformation, if it’s because of noncompliance, I don’t care. This is a public health issue and you cannot endanger other people’s health. You shouldn’t be endangering your own.”