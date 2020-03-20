Stamford announces opening of new COVID-19 testing site

Stamford Mayor David Martin today announced a new COVID-19 drive-through testing site at Cummings Park. The testing site is operational effective immediately and will provide testing Mondays through Fridays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The testing site is jointly operated by the Stamford’s Department of Health and local family practitioner Murphy Medical Associates.

“We are still at the beginning of this public health emergency and it is my goal to ramp up our testing capacity as soon as possible,” Martin said. “I believe Stamford’s testing demand could grow to 10,000 tests a week. My office is working with any medical professionals willing to provide testing to all our residents — including those who still need health insurance. We need equal access to testing to overcome this public health emergency.”

Stamford is recommending three testing sites:

Cummings Park: Operated by Murphy Medical Associates. Open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointment required. Available online or call 203.658.6051.

Bennett Medical Center Campus: Operated by Stamford Health Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointment required. Call 203.276.4111.

2001 West Main Street: Operated by DOCS Urgent Care. Opening by end of next week (March 27). Appointment required. Available online or call 203.298.4600.



Once those sites are all operational, Stamford’s testing capacity will be up to approximately 2,500 tests per week. Currently, testing sites require a referral/prescription from a primary care physician. Residents who do not have health insurance can enroll through April 2 via Access Health CT’s special enrollment period by calling 855-365-2428 or by visiting AccessHealthCT.com.

Martin said the city is exploring other potential drive-thru testing sites to expand testing capacity in Stamford as demand increases.