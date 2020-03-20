Kohl’s, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods join growing list of retailers temporarily closing

Add Kohl’s, TJ Maxx and HomeGoods to the list of retail stores temporarily closing in the face of the COVID-19 crisis.

Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass said her chain, which operates more than 1,100 stores, would be closed effective at 7 last night “through at least April 1.”

“We will support store associates with two calendar weeks of pay,” she said.

In Fairfield County, the retailer’s locations include stores in Brookfield, Fairfield, Norwalk, Ridgefield and Trumbull; its Westchester locations include Bedford Hills, Cortlandt Manor, Port Chester and Yonkers. Hudson Valley locations include Brewster, Middletown, Nanuet, Newburgh and Wappingers Falls.

TJX Companies, which operates TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls and Sierra Trading Post, is closing all of its stores for the next two weeks in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia, and is also temporarily shuttering those stores’ websites, as well as its distribution and fulfillment centers and offices.

“We are concerned for the health and financial well-being of our Associates, and we plan to pay our store, distribution and office Associates for two weeks during these closures,” said TJX President and CEO Ernie Herrman.

A listing of its locations is here.

Home Depot is now closing daily at 6 p.m. while maintaining its regular opening hours. “As an essential retailer to the communities we serve, we’re committed to keeping stores open just as we always do during times of crisis and natural disaster,” the company said in a statement. “Homeowners and businesses depend on us for urgent needs such as hot water heaters, refrigerators, cleaning supplies, electrical and plumbing repairs, and harsh weather items like tarps, propane and batteries.”

Home Depot is also implementing a purchase limit of 10 face masks per person.

Previously, Ikea and Gap announced they were temporarily closing their stores.