Jack Malley: What penalties can employers suffer for denying coronavirus-based paid sick leave requests?

NOTE: A plethora of new federal and state laws regarding coronavirus inspired paid leave were passed after the submission of this article. The author will cover these new laws in an upcoming column. The author advises that the new laws have not negated the employer penalties discussed in this article.

Many of our clients have been consulting us regarding paid leave requests they anticipate related to the coronavirus pandemic. Employers should be aware of the penalties for an unlawful denial of such requests under paid sick leave laws enacted by Westchester County.

The penalties include fines, back pay, job reinstatement and the payment of the employee’s attorneys’ fees. In the current environment, an employer’s unlawful denial of a coronavirus-based paid leave request would likely be met with palpable disdain by Westchester County agencies.

In 2019, Westchester County passed the Earned Sick Leave Law and separately passed the Safe Time Leave Law.

In 2018, New York City amended its Earned Sick Time Act to provide for safe time off needed by employees, and amended the title of the law to the Earned Safe and Sick Time Act.

The primary purpose of these sick leave laws is to provide employees up to five days of leave to seek medical treatment for themselves or to address medical treatment needed by family members. The primary purpose of the safe leave laws is to provide up to five days of leave for employees who are victims of domestic violence and human trafficking in order to attend criminal and civil court proceedings and/or relocate to a safe location needed in those circumstances. Under these laws, employers who employ five or more employees are required to provide paid leave and employers who employ less than five employees are required to provide unpaid leave.

The Westchester and New York City laws bar an employer from conditioning an employee’s use of earned sick or safe time on the employee securing a substitute worker to cover the work during the employee’s absence.