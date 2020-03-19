Landlord sues Mrs. Green’s for $13.9M on closed Hartsdale health foods market

A landlord is suing an affiliate of Mrs. Green’s Natural Foods for $13.9 million for unpaid rents on a closed Hartsdale store.

Brixmor Property Group filed a complaint on March 6 in Westchester Supreme Court, accusing Mrs. Green’s of defaulting on a lease at Dalewood II Shopping Center on North Central Avenue.

Mrs. Green’s, based in Irvington, has closed several area stores in recent years but still sells health foods in Briarcliff Manor, Eastchester, Mount Kisco and Yorktown Heights.

Brixmor is a publicly traded real estate investment trust based in Manhattan. It owns and operates more than 400 shopping centers and last year it booked $274 million in net income on revenue of nearly $1.2 billion.

In 2013, Mrs. Green’s leased 21,093 square feet for 20 years in Dalewood Shopping Center, 381-393 N. Central Ave. The base rent began at $590,604 a year and was to culminate at $786,136 in the last five years.

But Mrs. Green’s Natural Market didn’t last long in that location, closing around 2015. It subleased the space for three years, with Brixmor’s consent, to Best Market, a Bethpage grocery chain concentrated on Long Island. The Best Market closed in late 2017.

Brixmor claims that Best Market fully paid its rents, but since then Mrs. Green’s has not covered rents and expenses.

The landlord applied a $295,302 security deposit to the debt.

Then in January, Brixmor terminated the lease and demanded that Mrs. Green’s pay past due rents and future rents under the 20-year lease, allegedly totaling $13,907,120.

Efforts to reach Mrs. Green’s for its side of the story were unsuccessful.

Brixmor is represented by Eastchester attorney Lisa M. Bluestein.