Harbor Yard Amphitheater postpones opening until 2021

Bridgeport’s Harbor Yard Amphitheater is pushing its grand opening back to the spring of 2021 because of supply chain and personnel disruptions created by COVID-19.

According to a press statement issued this morning, this summer’s opening had been on schedule and concerts were being booked. However, the project could not obtain lighting materials from Milan, the epicenter of Italy’s COVID-19 outbreak, while roof fabrication materials from France were also suddenly unobtainable.

The new temporary travel ban on Europeans coming to the U.S. also prevented foreign construction personnel from working on the project, according to Harbor Yard Amphitheater Principal Howard Saffan.

“We hate to disappoint our already loyal fan base,” Saffan said. “We have been humbled by the outpouring of support for the Amp but this is out of our control. We are looking forward to seeing you all in 2021.”

“While we are disappointed that the Amphitheater will have a postponed opening, we understand the reasons for the delay and need to take precautions at this time when there are so many unknown factors due to the spread of coronavirus,” Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said in a statement.

The three shows scheduled for the venue have been relocated: Blackberry Smoke with The Allman Betts Band will play Mohegan Sun Arena on July 28; Steve Miller Band will play Wallingford’s Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Aug. 15; and Deftones will play Mohegan Sun Arena on Aug. 24.

Ticket holders for the Deftones and Steve Miller Band shows will receive refunds and be offered an opportunity to buy tickets to the new rescheduled shows via a pre-sale, according to the press release.