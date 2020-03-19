NY Goodwill stores closed for two weeks, CT stores shorten hours

New York and Connecticut thrift stores operating under the Goodwill Industries banner are taking different approaches to retailing in the current environment, with the New York stores announcing a temporary closure while their counterparts in Connecticut stay open with reduced hours.

Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey Inc. closed its 32 retail stores to the public on March 18, with the goal of reassessing how to proceed on April 1. Within the region, Goodwill has stores in Elmsford, Mahopac, Nanuet, New Rochelle and Wappingers Falls.

The Goodwill chapter added that it would continue with its mission programs by using telehealth or alternative programs rather than in-person group meetings.

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of our shoppers, donors, staff, and program participants, and they are our number one priority,” said Katy Gaul-Stigge, president and CEO. “Closing our stores, which fuel the revenue to fund job training services we provide to the community, is a difficult decision to make, but we believe it is the right thing to do. We will continue to work closely with our teams and public officials on the best way to navigate the days and weeks ahead, and will share information about any operational changes with the community as we move forward together.”

Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut has shortened its store hours to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It operates two stores in Stamford and one each in Bridgeport, Brookfield, Danbury, Fairfield, Monroe, Norwalk, Shelton and Westport. The chapter is also asking donors to unload their items at the store and take a tax-receipt for themselves in order to avoid person-to-person contact.

“We appreciate the donors who are still taking the time to drop off goods and the customers who are shopping to help support our mission,” said Ken Bennett, vice president of retail. “Shortening our hours will limit exposure for our staff and allow for extra cleaning across our locations so that staff, donors and customers can continue to have a positive experience.”