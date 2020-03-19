CT Dept of Public Health asks hair and nail salons to voluntarily close

Connecticut residents with a haircut, manicure or massage session on their calendars may have to wait before they can enjoy their touch-up.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health has sent a letter to the state’s barber shops, salons, cosmetologists, nail and eyelash technicians, estheticians and massage therapists requesting that they “cease operations indefinitely,” in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is spread by person-to-person contact between people who are in close contact with one another,” the Public Health Department letter said. “The nature of your profession puts you in direct contact with your clients and customers. Therefore, the risk of transmission if you or a client is infected is higher than professions that do not require contact.”

Several localities across the state had already issued similar closure edicts, including Greenwich and Westport. However, the Public Health Department did not issue an order to shut down and acknowledged that some businesses may not heed its voluntary request.

“For salons and similar business that choose not to cease operations at this time,” the letter continued, “it is critical to take steps to protect clients and staff.”