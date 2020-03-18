COVID-19 update: 96 positive cases; Congress to consider $1 trillion spending proposal

Connecticut has conducted tests of over 700 people for COVID-19 and found 96 positive cases, with 24 of those people now hospitalized, according to the state’s COO Josh Geballe at this afternoon’s daily update.

As previously reported, one person, an 88-year-old Ridgefield resident, became the state’s first fatality related to the disease earlier today.

A county-by-county breakdown of the total positive cases statewide includes:

Fairfield County: 69

Hartford County: 11

Litchfield County: 5

Middlesex County: 1

New Haven County: 10

Gov. Ned Lamont expressed gratitude for the U.S. Senate’s passage earlier today of a bill that will provide free coronavirus testing and ensures paid emergency leave for those who are infected or caring for a family member with the illness. The bill also provides additional Medicaid funding, food assistance and unemployment benefits.

Lamont also said that the state is due to receive its first shipment from the federal government of much-needed personal protection equipment (PPEs), saying that it is a sign that “we are getting some support from the federal government – but tomorrow is too late.”

On March 11, the Connecticut Department of Public Health submitted its first request for resources from the Strategic National Stockpile. That request was made through the federal Department of Health and Humans Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (HHS/ASPR).

The first shipment is expected to be received in the coming days. The following chart provides a description of what is anticipated in that shipment:

ITEM REQUESTED EXPECTED FIRST SHIPMENT N95 respirators 250,000 34,383 Face masks/surgical masks 250,000 81,906 Face shield 250,000 15,596 Surgical gowns 250,000 12,716 Coveralls 250,000 65 Gloves 250,000 45,277

A distribution strategy has been developed through existing channels utilizing the Connecticut National Guard and other partners. The Department of Public Health in collaboration with partner agencies is currently in the process of developing an algorithm to identify the level and urgency of all requests to ensure the PPE supplies we receive are appropriately conserved and allocated. Lamont and state officials are strongly urging providers and users of PPE to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conserve PPE already on hand.

Geballe said that no facilities in the state have run out of PPEs yet, but repeated Lamont’s call for dentists and other health care practitioners not engaged in life-saving procedures to donate what equipment they can to hospitals.

He further said that there are now 1,200 hospital beds available statewide, and that hospitals are working tirelessly to reconfigure spaces for a potential influx of cases. “There is capacity in the system” for now, he said.

Asked if the state primary will proceed as scheduled on April 28, Lamont replied, “My hunch is it’ll be delayed.”

The governor further said that he does not anticipate a statewide or nationwide shutdown, as happened in Italy. “I hope we can do it (obey established guidelines for avoiding habits that can lead to more virus incidents) voluntarily – this is America,” he said.

“Look, we can do this,” the governor exhorted. “We are gonna get through this. People wonder what state government does? They know what state government does now.”

State Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona said that “the school year is not canceled,” despite some reports, and that the state is seeking a waiver for standardized assessments, in the belief that students will be underprepared for those rigors after such a long absence.

Earlier in the day, Lamont, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced that indoor portions of large retail shopping malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys in the four states will close by 8 p.m. on March 19.

The move is an expansion of the orders that Lamont, Cuomo and Murphy issued Monday. That order – which Pennsylvania has also adopted – limits crowd capacity for social and recreational gatherings to 50 people. The governors also announced restaurants and bars would close for on-premise service and move to take-out and delivery services only. The governors also temporarily closed movie theaters, gyms and casinos.

At Monday’s announcement, the three governors said they were in talks with Wolf to join their coalition, and that they were in discussions with leaders in Massachusetts and Rhode Island as well.

Lamont and DECD Commissioner David Lehman will hold a conference call at 1 p.m. tomorrow to provide additional details on how the state is responding to the crisis.

D.C. DEVELOPMENTS

In Washington, D.C., the U.S. Senate voted to approve the aforementioned second coronavirus aid bill, with a third proposal that could include direct payments to Americans potentially on the way.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act passed by a 90-8 vote, and President Donald Trump is expected to sign it into law.

Last week, the Senate approved a $8.3 billion House-passed measure that focused on vaccine research and development.

Senate Republicans are now considering a $1 trillion spending proposal from the White House that would include $500 billion in direct payments to Americans. Indications are that that bill will be introduced early next week.

At today’s D.C. briefing, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said the U.S. will have more coronavirus diagnoses than Italy in the next four or five days, but stressed that is no cause for alarm.

Birx said the anticipated spike in diagnosis numbers will be the result of a week’s worth of testing being conducted in just 24 to 48 hours. “I know some of you will use that to ‘raise the alarm’ that the U.S. is becoming Italy because (of) the slope of our curve,” she said.

As of 12:30 p.m., the U.S. had confirmed 7,636 coronavirus diagnoses, with 117 deaths. Italy had 31,506 coronavirus cases, with 2,503 deaths.

Birx also warned that, “There are concerning reports coming out of France and Italy about young people getting very seriously ill.” Part of that may be due to a relaxation of vigilance in the wake of declining coronavirus cases in China and South Korea, along with the much-reported news that older people and those with some pre-existing conditions are more susceptible to the virus, she said.

At the same briefing, Trump said he is invoking the Defense Production Act, which will allow the federal government to speed up production of masks, respirators, ventilators and other needed equipment.

“We’re going to defeat the invisible enemy,” Trump said, adding that the crisis has essentially made him a “war-time president.”

The U.S. and Canadian governments have agreed to close their border to nonessential travel. Trump said he expects to invoke another law that will allow U.S. authorities to refuse entry to migrants seeking to cross the Mexican border of the United States illegally. The border will not be closed, he said.

Trump rejected a reporter’s question as to whether his repeated references to COVID-19 as “the Chinese virus” is racist.

“It’s not racist, not at all. It comes from China,” he explained.

Although Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sent alarm bells ringing at yesterday’s briefing by saying that a 20% unemployment rate could be in the making, Trump said he did not share that belief.

“That’s an absolute total worst-case scenario,” Trump said. “We’re nowhere near it.”

Trump further said his administration is “suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April” to help those affected by the virus.

In addition, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is being activated in all regions of the country to aid in the coronavirus response. Two Navy hospital ships are also being deployed to California and New York as cases rise in those states.

“Very important news” from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concerning the virus will be announced later today or tomorrow, Trump said.

He also confirmed that the federal government is considering sending checks to most Americans to help stimulate the economy and aid workers losing jobs. While reports have said each check would be in the amount of $1,000, with another $1,000 possibly to follow, Trump said the amount is “to be determined.”

“We are looking at different numbers,” he said. “We are looking at timing that would be different. Splitting the time, splitting the payments. We are looking at a lot of different things. It hasn’t been determined yet but it will surely be determined.”

MURPHY UPS THE ANTE

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy called for a wide-ranging relief package that would include $2,000 for every adult and child.

In addition, the Connecticut Democrat proposed:

A 15% increase in benefits to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and a suspension of work requirements for up to 14 months

An increase in funding to make sure food banks are stocked with the necessary food and supplies

Addressing homelessness through payments to workers, instituting medical safety protocols, and meeting emerging needs

Providing necessary funding to hospitals to make sure they have the resources to handle a surge in capacity, including low-cost SBA loans for renovations or alterations to existing space.

Ensuring individuals impacted by the coronavirus who are unable to work due to quarantine aren’t evicted from their homes

Delaying mortgage payments for this month and waiving the late payments as they relate to COVID-19

Supporting Connecticut’s Medicaid programs by delaying scheduled cuts to Medicaid disproportionate share hospital (DSH) payments and preventing an administration proposed rule that limits states’ ability to finance their Medicaid program

Instituting $1.2 billion in mandatory funding for colleges so they can help students pay for the unexpected costs of college closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak, including food, housing, health care, and child care needs.

“This is a minute-by-minute crisis for families in Connecticut, and Congress needs to get real help down to families, hospitals, businesses, and feeding centers right now,” said Murphy. “Our first priority has to be stopping the virus. No economic stimulus will save the economy if the virus continues to spread. That’s why I’m proposing massive assistance to hospitals that are expanding testing and bed capacity to meet the surge in demand. And President Trump has to stop downplaying the seriousness of the epidemic and solve the testing crisis.”