Ridgefield theaters to livestream March 20 concert

The show will go on – or, more specifically, online – for a pair of Ridgefield theaters planning a Friday concert featuring composer Stephen Schwartz and a lineup of Broadway performers.

ACT of Connecticut and The Ridgefield Playhouse will livestream their production for free

on ACT’s Facebook Live page on March 20 at 8 p.m. Gov. Ned Lamont has temporarily ordered the closing of theaters to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the theaters chose to go forward with the online presentation of the concert as a morale booster.

“The goal of this livestream performance is to keep Ridgefield audiences engaged during this time of physical separation and to give some relief to the town,” ACT Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine said. “People still need to be entertained and we want to assure everyone that, despite this temporary period of isolation, art and culture in Ridgefield will still thrive. We may just need to change the way that we enjoy live performances temporarily. We are hoping that this performance will be a bit of a launchpad for a town-wide ‘streaming platform’ for all arts and cultural organizations in our town.”

Schwartz – who is best known for the theater classics “Godspell,” “Pippin” and “Wicked” – will be joined by Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte, along with theater actors Sam Gravitte, Matt Farsnworth, Laura Woyasz and Juliet Lambrett Pratt. Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi will also make an appearance on the stage.