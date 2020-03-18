Savings Bank of Danbury cites COVID-19 for closing branch lobbies

Beginning today, Savings Bank of Danbury will temporarily close its banking office lobbies in response to concerns raised by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Although retail bank locations are not among the entities cited by Gov. Ned Lamont in his mandate to shut down businesses to prevent the virus from spreading further, CEO Martin G. Morgado stated the bank is taking the step based on the latest information and health guidelines related to COVID-19 containment.

“This isn’t a step we take lightly, but we believe it is necessary in order to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and to protect our customers and employees during this unusual time,” he said. “We are optimistic that this measure will be short-term and that we will return to full service in the near future.”

Morgado said full access to banking services, including drive-throughs, ATMs, and online banking, mobile banking and telephone banking, will remain available.

Savings Bank of Danbury has 15 branch offices in Fairfield and New Haven counties.