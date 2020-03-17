COVID-19 UPDATE: 68 cases confirmed in state; ‘payment holidays’ in the works for various bills

At his daily briefing this afternoon, Gov. Ned Lamont announced there are now 68 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

The numbers break down by county as follows:

Fairfield County: 48

Hartford County: 7

Litchfield County: 5

New Haven County: 8

Lamont was joined by Dr. Matthew Cartter, the state epidemiologist with the Department of Public Health, who reported that to date 248 tests have been completed. “Testing is important, but it is not the answer,” he said, repeating that people showing no signs of symptoms should be tested.

Cartter said that it can be assumed that for every single person who tests positive, there are “at least 100” who have the disease, “and that might be a low estimate.” He again stressed, however, that as with the influenza, those with the virus may never get sick.

“The vast majority of people who get this illness … will be better in a few days,” he said. “Most of us will not need to be tested.”

Testing capacity is increasing, Cartter said, but the continued lack of personal protective equipment, or PPE’s, “is still a challenge.” He noted that Yale New Haven Hospital is now online with testing, and that he expects other acute care hospitals to follow suit soon.

Lamont said the Connecticut Department of Labor is working to expand unemployment compensation, something that Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman confirmed. Unemployment benefits will be available for workers who have been temporarily furloughed, as well as for those who are still working but have had their hours cut, he said.

The governor said that typically during a recession, up to 5,000 Connecticut residents apply for unemployment benefits. “Yesterday 10,000 applied to the DOL,” he said.

Lehman further said that “payment holidays” of up to three months would be available to taxpayers and those holding student loans from state banks. He said the state is also considering relief for renters and mortgage-holders alike: “Stay tuned on that.”

He also said that he and Office of Policy and Management Secretary Melissa McCaw are “in close contact with our federal delegation” about receiving financial aid from Washington, D.C. Lehman said he was particularly interested in the idea floated by members of the federal government that would provide direct payments of $1,000 to each citizen.

“NOT WAITING FOR D.C.”

But “We’re not waiting for D.C.,” he said. If necessary, the direct payments would be something the state “can be doing and should be doing.”

Lamont also took a swing at the federal government’s response to the crisis, saying that “significant cash payments” and two weeks’ paid sick leave for affected workers must be made available. “If the federal government doesn’t get that right, Connecticut will get that right,” he declared.

The governor noted that “it looks like a significant piece of cash” will be used to expand Medicaid, “probably in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

He also implored municipalities to not close their daycare centers, given their importance for health care workers. “Keep your daycare centers open,” he said. “We need you.”

Lamont further said “we’re doing better on food,” with universities and still-operating restaurants providing food for those who cannot afford to buy groceries.

The Department of Health is accelerating its nursing certification measures, Lamont said, calling on retired nurses to return to duty.

A decision on whether the state’s primary election will take place on April 28, and whether malls will be asked to close, will probably be done in conjunction with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, he said.

Late this afternoon, Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney (D-New Haven) and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) released the following statement urging employers, public and private, to allow more employees to work from home.

“We must each do everything we can to protect our families and our communities to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Considering the urgent and critical nature of this public health emergency, we are urging more public and private employers to allow more employees to work from home. While we understand that working from home can cause minor disruptions and logistical issues for employers, the health and safety of the public should be the first priority for everyone across the state of Connecticut. If you can, please stay home and stay safe.”

Also today, Westmed CEO Anthony Viceroy announced that his firm will temporarily close several site locations throughout Westchester and Fairfield counties, including the postponement of elective procedures, and will reduce the overall volume of in-person visits at the offices that are remaining open.

While its satellite offices in Norwalk, Stamford and Greenwich (OB/GYN-only) are staying open, urgent care services will be available only at its Yonkers site.

In addition, more than 200 nurses have been furloughed in Connecticut and New York due to exposure to the virus.

Also today, personal finance website WalletHub ranked Connecticut as the second-most aggressive state against COVID-19, behind Rhode Island.

The Nutmeg State ranked:

2nd in prevention and containment

8th in risk factors and infrastructure

18th in economic impact

11th in public hospital system quality

28th in share of employment from small businesses

6th in share of workers with access to paid sick leave

22nd in total public health emergency preparedness funding per capita

29th in public health care spending per capita.

Maryland ranked third, New York fourth, and Washington State fifth.