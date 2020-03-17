UPDATE: 380 COVID-19 cases in Westchester; state total 1,374; paid sick leave agreement

The number of known COVID-19 cases in New York state jumped more than 45% from yesterday to today, reaching 1,374, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. The virus is blamed for 12 deaths in the state.

At an Albany news briefing, Cuomo said that there were 157 new cases in Westchester bringing the total to 380. The geographic breakdown:

• New York City: 644 (187 new)

• Westchester County: 380 (157 new)

• Nassau County: 131 (24 new)

• Suffolk County: 84 (21 new)

• Albany County: 23 (11 new)

• Rockland County: 22 (9 new)

• Dutchess County: 16 (6 new)

• Orange County: 15 (4 new)

• Monroe County: 10 (1 new)

• Saratoga County: 9 (4 new)

• Ulster County: 8 (1 new)

• Erie County: 7 (1 new)

• Schenectady County: 5 (1 new)

• Allegany County: 2

• Greene County: 2

• Onondaga County: 2 (1 new)

• Putnam County: 2

• Tompkins County: 2 (1 new)

• Broome County: 1

• Clinton County: 1 (1 new)

• Delaware County: 1

• Herkimer County: 1

• Montgomery County: 1

• Ontario County: 1

• Rensselaer County: 1 (1 new)

• Sullivan County: 1 (1 new)

• Tioga County: 1

• Wyoming County: 1

Cuomo said that his administration and the state Legislature are in agreement on a bill that would guarantee job protection and continued pay for some employees in New York who have been quarantined as a result of COVID-19.

The bill provides that employers with 10 or fewer employees must provide employees with unpaid sick leave and any paid family leave benefits the employee normally would be entitled to receive. If the employer had a gross revenue of more than $1 million in the previous tax year, the employees would be entitled to receive five days of paid sick leave to deal with the virus.

Employers with 11 to 99 employees would have to provide at least five days of paid sick leave and unpaid sick leave until the termination of any government-ordered quarantine.

Employers with 100 or more employees would be required to provide paid sick leave of 14 days.

Public employers such as the state, local government, school districts and public authorities would have to provide 14 days of paid leave.

Cuomo announced that the state has begun trying to recruit additional health care professionals to supplement personnel at hospitals should the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization soar as some expect it will. Letters are being sent by the departments of health and education to former doctors, nurses and other health care professionals asking them to sign-up to be called in to work should the need arise.

Cuomo said he has directed the Greater New York Hospital Association and the Healthcare Association of New York State to work with Local 1199 of the Service Employees International Union on developing a plan to be sure health care will be available for hospital workers who might need it, especially if schools remain closed. They were given a deadline of March 20 for submitting a plan.

Cuomo announced that a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Jones Beach was due to be opened today with additional drive-thru sites planned for Suffolk and Rockland counties and Staten Island. He again praised as a success the state’s first drive-thru site in New Rochelle that was opened March 13.

In addition, Westmed CEO Anthony Viceroy has announced that the firm will temporarily close several site locations throughout Westchester and Fairfield counties, including the postponement of elective procedures, and will reduce the overall volume of in-person visits at the offices that will remain open at this time.

Viceroy said the practice is consolidating its staffing and resources into three main Westmed office locations, effective today, with primary care services, including Internal Medicine, OB/GYN and Pediatrics at the 3030 Westchester Ave. in Purchase; 1 Theall Road in Rye; and 1084 North Broadway in Yonkers at the Boyce Thompson Center.

Urgent care services will be available only at the Yonkers site, with patients asked to book ahead at wesmtedgroup.com/savemyspot.