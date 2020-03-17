How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected your business? Please let us know

The Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals are conducting a survey to see what the impact of COVID-19 is on business.

If you would like to participate, please do the following:

Provide the name of your business

Your name and role and contact email

The number of years the business has been in operation

The number of workers

The impact of the virus on your sales so far. For example, 30% loss, no change, 20% gain, etc.

If there is an impact on cash flow, how long before it becomes critical?

What are your concerns going forward? Your answer is not restricted to a specific word count.

Please submit your answers to:

bobr@westfairinc.com