How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected your business? Please let us know

The Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals are conducting a survey to see what the impact of COVID-19 is on business.

If you would like to participate, please do the following:

  • Provide the name of your business
  • Your name and role and contact email
  • The number of years the business has been in operation
  • The number of workers
  • The impact of the virus on your sales so far. For example, 30% loss, no change, 20% gain, etc.
  • If there is an impact on cash flow, how long before it becomes critical?
  • What are your concerns going forward? Your answer is not restricted to a specific word count.
Please submit your answers to:
bobr@westfairinc.com

 

