Phil Hall is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News, the author of nine books (including the upcoming "Moby Dick: The Radio Play"), the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog and Profit Confidential.