WWE moves WrestleMania to training facility; no live audience

WWE is moving WrestleMania, its biggest annual event, from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to its training facility in Orlando, where it will take place in the absence of spectators.

The April 5 event will stream live and be available on pay-per-view. “Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida, to produce WrestleMania,” the Stamford company said in a statement.

WWE’s most recent edition of “Friday Night SmackDown” also aired without a live audience, and also took place at the Orlando facility rather than Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, as originally planned.

Last year’s WrestleMania drew 82,265 and earned WWE $16.9 million, making it the highest-grossing event in the history of New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.