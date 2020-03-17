Two popular Fairfield County attractions have responded to the COVID-19 crisis, one by shutting down indefinitely and the other with a total cancellation.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo is closing to the public effective today for an indefinite period. While the Bridgeport attraction was not required by either the state or municipal government to close, the zoo’s management announced it was taking this action as a “public health precaution.”

“While there have been no known cases of exposure to COVID-19 at the zoo, the decision to close was made to further support efforts to reduce the rapid spread of the virus and to protect the health and well-being of zoo staff and the community,” said the zoo management in a press statement. “During this period when the zoo is closed, essential animal care and operations staff will continue to provide care for our animals without disruption. For the past weeks, we have developed plans to ensure our animals will be well cared for in the event of a disruption to regular operations.”

Separately, the 25th anniversary edition of the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance scheduled for May 30-31 at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park in Greenwich has been canceled. The annual classic car event was acquired last September by Hagerty Group LLC, an automobile insurance and community for automotive enthusiasts in Traverse City, Michigan.

“We all love cars and the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance, which is a highlight of the year for thousands of car fans across the region and nation,” said McKeel Hagerty, chairman of the event. “But what matters most is the safety and well-being of our friends, families and loved ones.”

Hagerty said the event will return in 2021.