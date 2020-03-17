Westport declares emergency after 20 residents test positive

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe has declared a Local Civil Preparedness Emergency (LCPE) after 20 of his town’s residents tested positive for the coronavirus – nearly half of the state’s 41 confirmed cases.

Marpe announced that the 20 positive results came after 31 residents were tested. At least 12 people began experiencing flu-like symptoms after attending a private party in Westport, where one of the guests is believed to have contracted COVID-19. Marpe did not say how many – if any – of the 20 cases attended the party.

“This confirms that the virus has developed a significant presence in our community and highlights the need to take a much more aggressive action to limit the spread of the virus through social contact,” according to a statement issued by the town.

In addition to the closing of restaurants, bars, gyms and other such places ordered yesterday by Gov. Ned Lamont, Marpe has closed the town’s beaches and parks.

“Unfortunately, based on the advice of Health Director Mark Cooper and other public health experts, I concluded that the town must take additional steps under the LCPE to reduce any group gatherings and minimize social contact,” Marpe said.

“This decision has not been taken lightly,” he continued, “but is nevertheless demanded because of the risks of the current COVID-19 public health crisis. We encourage all residents to patronize any businesses that remain open under required conditions. Westport is committed to promoting the patronage of these businesses as much as possible.”