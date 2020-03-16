BREAKING NEWS: Foxwoods, Mohegan Sun agree to temporary closures

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribal Nations have agreed to temporarily close casino and resort properties on sovereign reservation lands in eastern Connecticut amid concerns about COVID-19, according to an agreement announced tonight by Gov. Ned Lamont.

The casinos will close at 8 p.m. on March 17 for a two-week period.

The closing is a historic one for both Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun. Foxwoods opened in 1992 and has never been closed. Mohegan Sun opened in 1996 and has also never been closed to guests.

“This is an important cooperative agreement between sovereign nations and the state of Connecticut,” Lamont said. “We all share the same goal toward ensuring our residents are safe and keeping public health at the top of our minds during this public health emergency. I applaud the tribes for their collaboration and partnership.”

Mashantucket Pequot Chairman Rodney Butler said the decision to close Foxwoods to the public was not easy, but is the right thing to do.

“This is a humbling reflection on the ongoing public health crisis and it is the right decision,” Butler said. “Our concern is for health and safety of the community and of the public. The coronavirus is a threat to each and every one of us, and we believe shutting our doors will keep our visitors, employees and the public more safe.”

“Connecticut and our respective tribes have worked collaboratively for decades and this moment in our history is no different,” said James Gessner, chairman of the Mohegan Tribe. “This is a decision that was made to ensure all of our guests, team members, and our partners across Connecticut, especially in our local communities, remain safe. We are successful if the state is successful, and that’s true in all facets, like public health.”

The news follows the announcement earlier today that nontribal casinos in New York and New Jersey had been ordered to close. The Oneida Nation in central New York shut down its three casinos at 5 p.m. today.