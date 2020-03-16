Metro Kitchen and Bar joins the Fairfield dining scene

At a time when restaurants are closing or curtailing operations as a result of COVID-19, Fairfield’s newest eatery Metro Kitchen and Bar has opened at 52 Sanford St. in the town’s business district.

The restaurant, which had a soft opening in February and an official ribbon-cutting earlier in the month, occupies the space formerly housing Crave, which closed last month. Both the former and current eateries are by Boca Restaurant Group, which also runs the Boca Oyster Bar in Bridgeport.

Metro Kitchen Bar is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch and offers a range of meals that includes buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, seasonal tacos and Korean barbecue ribs, along with a full bar. It will also feature live entertainment three nights a week with local musicians in performance.