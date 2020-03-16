All bets are off at Bobby V’s through end of the month

Sports bar and online betting firm Sportech has closed all Connecticut Winners and Bobby V’s Restaurant & Sports Bar venues, effective today at 5 p.m. through at least the end of the month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those locations include the Bobby V’s at 268 Atlantic St. in Stamford, owned and operated by former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine, at 268 Atlantic St. in Stamford.

Sportech Venues President Ted Taylor said the firm is unaware of any employees or guests having tested positive for the virus. He also noted that its online and mobile sites remain open, and that telephone betting will continue to be available.

Customers may collect returns from winning tickets at any Winners and Bobby V’s location on until the close today at 5 p.m., after which they may call 1-800-468-2260 to speak with a representative.

The establishments will also be closed in accordance with today’s announcement shuttering all restaurants and bars, except for take-out orders, until further notice.