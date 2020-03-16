Brookfield’s Cotton Candy Fabrics adds 1,500 square feet to retail store

Cotton Candy Fabrics, a Brookfield-based fabric and quilt business, has completed a 1,500-square-foot expansion of its retail center at 457 Federal Road.

The new space will be used for a new “Try Before Your Buy” classroom with the latest models of Bernina sewing machines. The store has scheduled several upcoming classes, including at March 27 presentation by Moda Fabrics designer Deb Strain and an April 25-26 sewing class featuring “Project Runway” alumnus Sam Donovan. The space, which will be inaugurated on March 21 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, will also host children’s sewing classes and birthday parties.

“Sewing has never been more important, given the impact that fast fashion and mass-produced home decor have on the environment,” said co-owner Erin Byrne. “Making sustainable clothing and quilts is a great way to minimize waste and share love through something crafted with your own two hands. We couldn’t be happier to expand our presence in Brookfield – and welcome all to visit the store and learn to sew.”