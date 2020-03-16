Vineyard Vines shutters stores through March 27

Stamford-based clothing and accessories retailer Vineyard Vines has closed all of its retail stores and outlets through March 27 in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“The safety and wellness of our team, customers and community is our #1 priority,” company co-founders and brothers Shep and Ian Murray said in a statement. “This unprecedented time leaves us incredibly thankful for the support of our team, loyal customers and communities …. we know that the strength and character of our communities will see us through.”

Vineyard Vines will continue to pay store teams for any previously scheduled shifts during the shutdown. Its corporate employees whose jobs allow them to work remotely have been asked to do so until further notice.

The chain operates stores in Greenwich, New Canaan and Westport.

Its online store will remain open “to safely serve customers,” according to the statement.