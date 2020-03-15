COVID-19 UPDATE: 26 confirmed cases in CT; all public schools ordered closed; Trump tells nation to ‘relax’

Gov. Ned Lamont said at his daily briefing this afternoon that 26 Connecticut residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Information on the number of tests conducted to date was not immediately available, he added.

The governor also ordered the closure of all public schools in the state by the end of the day Monday. “I know it’s easy to say we’re overreacting,” Lamont said. “But I want you to err on the side of an abundance of caution.”

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection’s Drug Control Division announced earlier in the day that the state will allow pharmacists in Connecticut drug stores to compound hand sanitizers to ease the demand for the product.

The implementation order requires pharmacists “to use a formula from a reputable source that creates a product that is greater than 60% alcohol as recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.”

“We’re gonna get through this together,” Lamont said, noting that he is coordinating regional efforts with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

As an example, he indicated that the three states could order all restaurants and bars to close. “It doesn’t make any sense for Connecticut to do something and New York not,” he said, noting that patrons could simply travel across state borders to gather at such public establishments.

He encouraged consumers to patronize restaurants through take-out business and buying gift certificates for later use.

In other developments, the Stop & Shop grocery chain is temporarily suspending its online pickup service until further notice.

“Our store associates will instead focus on stocking product and other key priorities that will better meet the needs of all customers at this time,” company officials said in a statement. “The service will be made available again once product availability increases.”

The chain further noted that customers may experience delays on its website as well as with its Peapod home delivery schedules.

“This is again due to extremely high demand, and our teams are working incredibly hard to ensure the site is running smoothly so that you can continue to receive orders when you need them,” the statement said.

NATIONAL DEVELOPMENTS

The governor’s remarks on restaurants and bars followed those of Vice President Mike Pence at a national press briefing. Pence said the administration will have “updated federal guidelines” on Monday regarding whether restaurants, bars and businesses should stay open.

At that same briefing, President Donald Trump said the Federal Reserve’s decision to slash interest rates to near zero “makes me very happy.”

The Fed announced today that it would hold rates steady near zero until it is confident that the U.S. economy can recover from the economic slump caused by COVID-19.

“That’s really great for our country,” Trump said. “It’s something that we’re very happy, I have to say this, I’m very happy. And they did it in one step, they didn’t do it in four steps over a long period of time. They did it in one step and I think that people in the market should be very thrilled.”

The Fed also said it would purchase another $700 billion worth of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, and that it has finalized a deal with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank to lower their rates on currency swaps to keep the financial markets functioning normally.

“We’re the strongest country in the world by far, financially and every other way,” Trump said. “And that brings us in line with what other countries are.”

Trump also advised the nation to only buy the groceries they need for the week ahead.

“You don’t have to buy so much,” Trump remarked. “Take it easy. Just relax.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced he will ask Congress to reinstate powers that were granted during the 2008 financial crisis to further support the economy. He told ABC this morning that he expects a “slowdown” but, when asked if the country is already in recession, responded, “I don’t think so.”

Also on Sunday morning, Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro told the Fox Business network that “I think the decisions we make over the next week or two will determine whether we have a significant downturn or not.”