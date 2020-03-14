Latimer expects to declare state of emergency in Westchester because of COVID

The Business Journal on Saturday confirmed with Westchester County Executive George Latimer a report that he expects to issue a Declaration of a State of Emergency in Westchester County because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Such a declaration could help ensure that the county had all of the necessary powers and resources needed when coping with the coronavirus situation. Latimer told the Business Journal that County Attorney John Nonna was drafting the necessary papers and it was likely the emergency would be declared on Monday afternoon, March 16.

Latimer emphasized that the move is part of the county’s effort to be proactive and stay as far ahead as possible of the growing outbreak.

There were 172 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Westchester as of Saturday morning according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office.

President Trump declared a national emergency on March 11 and Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York state on March 7.

Latimer confirmed that he has been in touch with numerous school superintendents, mayors and other municipal leaders around the county and indicated an intention to coordinate the county’s actions with local governments and schools.

Latimer also confirmed that his administration has been investigating the possibility of turning the Westchester County Center in White Plains into an urgent health care facility should the outbreak continue unabated and result in so many serious illnesses that local hospitals become overwhelmed. The county executive emphasized that there is no indication that such a scenario will ever happen but the move is being made as part of an effort to be prepared for any eventuality.

Some medical experts and commentators have suggested that if the progression of the novel coronavirus outbreak is as rapid and widespread in the U.S. as it has been in some other countries, there might not be enough beds available in hospitals for all seriously-ill patients. Objectives of the current efforts at social distancing, restricting the size of gatherings and promoting self-quarantines include slowing the rate at which the virus spreads while minimizing the number of people affected at any given time in order to prevent overwhelming the health care system.

Latimer explained that their first move is to take measurements and work on designs for possible layouts of how the various spaces within County Center could be used for health care purposes should that become necessary.

He said that he was pleased with the successful introduction of a drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the county’s Glen Island Park in New Rochelle on Friday. Latimer said that the county is analyzing major county parking lots for dimensions and logistics to determine what other locations might be suitable for additional testing stations should the state want to expand the number of those facilities in Westchester.