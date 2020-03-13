Drive-thru COVID-19 testing center opens in New Rochelle

A drive-thru mobile testing center for COVID-19 opened this morning at the county’s Glen Island Park in New Rochelle.

The facility is the first of its kind in the state and is available for use by all Westchester residents who call a special phone number and make an appointment. Priority will be given to residents of New Rochelle since that city has been at the epicenter of Westchester’s collection of COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, speaking at the opening of the drive-thru center, said the phone number to call for test appointments is: 888-364-3056. He said that people call, make an appointment, drive in and get tested while still in the car.

“You don’t expose anyone else. You go back home and they call you with the results,” Cuomo said.

Among those appearing with Cuomo was Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health. Northwell operates health care facilities in the Hudson Valley including Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, which Monday reported having a patient with COVID-19. Northwell operates a large testing laboratory on Long Island.

Also on hand was Jon Cohen, executive chairman of the testing company BioReference. That company will be running approximately 5,000 COVID-19 tests per day for the state in addition to the tests it handles from the drive-thru center.

“This is a time for unity, not division,” Dowling said. “This is a time for us to think of community. We are going through a lot of inconvenience, but this is an issue that will be beaten.”

Cuomo explained that there are six lanes available for cars at the drive-thru testing center. He said people should expect to spend about 15 minutes there. He said that a drive drives in, people remain in the vehicles and technicians use swabs to take mucus samples from the nose and back of the throat. The swabs then are packaged for transport to a laboratory.

“This facility can do about 200 cars per day, so depending on how many people who were in the car, that’s how many people you will serve,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said that a special focus will be on especially vulnerable populations including the elderly, people with underlying diseases and those with compromised immune systems.

“This facility is new and different. I understand that. But our job is to find new ways to respond to the situation,” Cuomo said. “Many people will be exposed to this virus. Many people have already been exposed to this virus, didn’t know it and have what they call self-resolved. They may have had mild symptoms. 80% of the people will self-resolve.”

Cuomo said that yesterday he again spoke with Vice President Mike Pence, who has been the front man for the federal government’s COVID-19 response. He said that he again urged Pence to push for the federal government to decentralize testing for the disease and allow states, which regularly regulate laboratories, to authorize and monitor testing for the disease. Cuomo said he again expressed his belief that it’s time for the federal government to stop trying to control testing.

“We do nave a crisis in testing. We’re not up to scale,” Cuomo said. “You could open up 500 or 1,000 laboratories overnight if you turn that responsibility over to the states.”

Cuomo said that the drive-thru testing facility at Glen Island Park would remain in place as long as necessary.

“This will not be over in 30 days. It will not be over in a matter of weeks,” Cuomo said. He raised the possibility that the current COVID-19 situation could last six or eight months.