Pair of nonprofits try alternative means of raising funds in COVID-19 era

A pair of nonprofits have each announced unusual approaches to raising funds after the cancellation of forthcoming events in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Bridgeport’s Connecticut Institute for Refugees and Immigrants (CIRI) – which provides legal, social and educational programming for refugees, immigrants, and survivors of human trafficking and torture – has canceled two of its biggest fundraisers of the year, the Motown Dance Party and Evening to Benefit CIRI in Hartford.

“The postponement of these events puts significant stress on CIRI to fill a large loss of revenue needed to support the thousands of children and families it serves each year throughout the state of Connecticut,” the organization said.

Instead, it is combining those two April fundraisers into the online-only “A Night In: The Best Un-Event of the Season.” Taking place on April 3, the “un-event” will offer guests the opportunity to buy tickets or sponsorships and participate in a weeklong online silent auction with items such as a stay at the Delmar West Hartford.

“It’s certainly not ideal, but as the saying goes, when life hands you lemons, make lemonade,” CIRI Director of External Affairs Ashley Gaudiano said. This way, she said, would-be attendees can “spend their newly free evening anyway they choose – enjoying their favorite takeout dinner, a family game night, or with popcorn and a movie – all while supporting CIRI’s work.”

Registration is available here.

Meanwhile, Ridgefield performing arts theater ACT of Connecticut has announced the cancellation of its next production, “Nickel Mines,” which had been scheduled to open next week.

“While the cast/crew/ACT staff are devastated, the safety of our patrons and the health of our community must be the priority,” the theater said in a statement. “This is a very sad and difficult day for us, but our town’s health and safety must come first.”

Nevertheless, the group said, “As you can imagine, the closure of ‘Nickel Mines’ represents a major financial loss for ACT; production expenses are upfront and are then off set by ticket sales. As we have already spent the majority of the show’s budget, and there will be no ticket sales – you can imagine the ‘hit’.”

The nonprofit theater is asking those who already bought tickets to donate that cost to ACT instead of asking for a refund, though refunds are available. The theater will provide donors with a letter to use for tax purposes.

ACT also encourages donations from non-ticketholders here.