Bogopa Enterprises bids $75M for bankrupt Fairway Market assets

Fairway Market, the 14-store grocery chain that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January, has announced it received a $75 million bid by Bogopa Enterprises Inc. for six of its stores and its distribution center.

Bogopa is a family-owned grocery store chain that operates 26 locations under the Food Bazaar banner in New York City, Westchester, Connecticut, Long Island and New Jersey. An auction for Fairway’s assets is scheduled for March 16, and Fairway acknowledged it is evaluating bids for its other stores.

“We would like to extend gratitude to our employees, vendors, distributors and customers for their continued support, dedication and loyalty during this process,” Fairway Market CEO Abel Porter said. “Fairway’s store performance has generated significant interest in our stores. We look forward to a robust auction.”

Within this region, Fairway Market has a supermarket and adjacent liquor store at 699 Canal St. in Stamford as well as at the Post Road Plaza shopping center in Pelham Manor; both locations opened in 2010. The chain operated a store in Nanuet from 2013 until its closing last September.