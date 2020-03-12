Michael Guberti: Three ways to grow your business with artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence involves robots and algorithms that can perform tasks, solve problems and adapt to different situations. If you have Googled directions to a location, asked Alexa a question, scrolled through Facebook, browsed recommended products on Amazon or asked Siri to call a friend, you have interacted with artificial intelligence.

Gallup reports that “85% of Americans use at least one of six products with artificial intelligence elements.” Google and Microsoft leverage artificial intelligence to fight hackers. Home Depot identifies what topics are frustrating their do-it-yourself customers by analyzing their stores’ transaction data using a deep-learning algorithm. BMW and Mercedes-Benz use collaborative robots powered by artificial intelligence “to turn their human car assemblers into ‘Ironman’ super workers.”

Seventy percent of the Fortune 100 Companies use GumGum, a computer vision artificial intelligence tool that analyzes pictures and videos. For example, Pepsi can use the tool to “locate user-generated content across social media that includes visuals of the Pepsi logo.” Pepsi can then spotlight those visuals, respond to the people who published them and continuously monitor what pictures people post about its brand. Before GumGum, Pepsi would manually have to search for specific hashtags or phrases to locate those pictures.

Here are three ways you can grow your business with artificial intelligence.

1. Enhance Your Email and Text Marketing Campaigns

Use ActiveCampaign’s Email Subject Line Generator to create a list of subject line suggestions for your next email campaign. You can choose from subject lines that are benefit-driven, topic-oriented or based on your customer’s pain points.

If you increase your emails’ open rates by enhancing your subject lines, more of your subscribers can learn about and potentially take action on your promotions. When writing your email or text marketing campaigns, make sure they have quality grammar and spelling as those messages are a reflection of your business.

Leverage Grammarly, a software that “combines machine learning with a variety of natural language processing approaches.” You can use Grammarly to spell-check and grammar-check your writing before sending your next email or text message campaign.

2. Personalize Your Website Based On Your Visitors’ Characteristics

Google Optimize is a free tool can help you “create personalized experiences and test what works best” on your website.

Using the tool, you can customize your website based on your visitors’ location, browser, device & digital behavior. For example, if you want to run a special to people who live in a specific location, you can choose to show the promotion only to people in a specific area. You can also test language variations to see if phrases like “Sign Up” or “Learn More” get more clicks and conversions.

Additionally, you can test entire site layouts against each other. This functionality can help you answer questions like, “would people visit my Contact page more if I have a video or picture at the top of the home page? Swedish telephone company Telia used Google Optimize to “make continuous User-Experience Design improvements on their mobile site. One experiment alone drove a 2X increase in monthly plan sales.”

3. Test Facebook and Google’s Artificial Intelligence To Help Manage The Budget & Bidding Settings In Your Ad Campaigns

Facebook’s Campaign Budget Optimization is when Facebook “automatically and continuously finds the best active opportunities for results across your (audiences) and distributes your campaign budget in real time to get those results.”

Google’s Smart Bidding involves a group of “automated bid strategies that use machine learning to optimize for conversions or conversion value in each and every auction.” When creating your Facebook & Google Ads, you can choose to leverage the platforms’ artificial intelligence to increase your chances of having a high-performing campaign.

Bringing It All Together:

Leverage these strategies to grow your business with artificial intelligence.

Feeling overwhelmed? Schedule your free strategy call and let’s help you win on social media in 2020 and beyond at MichaelGuberti.com/Schedule.