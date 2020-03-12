A patient cared for at Greenwich Hospital’s emergency department on March 11 has tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital announced this morning.

“The patient from New York has been discharged to home under the supervision of the patient’s local public health department,” said Norman Roth, the hospital’s president and CEO.

No further details on the patient were released.

“Greenwich Hospital is well prepared and has taken every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all patients, staff and employees,” Roth added.

Last night, Greenwich school officials announced that all its public schools would be closed from today through next week.

Meanwhile, the University of Bridgeport, Western Connecticut State University, and Fairfield University are the latest county-based schools to move all classes online in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Bridgeport announced that all students on campus must vacate by noon tomorrow and are required to take with them any materials needed for their coursework.

All classes at its main campus and at its Waterbury campus will be moved online beginning Saturday and lasting through at least March 27.

Fairfield University President Mark Nemec said all of that school’s programs and classes will be online starting March 16 and continuing through March 29.

Admittance to the school’s library, recreational complex and other common areas will be restricted; events with more than 100 people will be postponed or canceled; athletic events will be closed to the public; and daily Mass will be suspended after today until further notice.

In addition, Western Connecticut State University in Danbury will run all of its classes online from March 23 through April 3. Residence halls will close on Friday at 5 p.m., with students required to remain off campus until April 4.

The moves follow Sacred Heart University’s decision earlier this week to move all its classes online beginning on March 11 and yo cancel all major events on campus through March 29.

All four universities have cautioned that there are no known or suspected cases of COVID-19, nor anyone with symptoms requiring action, on their campuses.

Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport has also moved its classes online, while Norwalk Community College is closed for the remainder of this week, as a student is self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms after potentially coming into contact with someone who has the virus.

Norwalk’s offices will reopen on March 16, with classes resuming on March 23, following spring break.