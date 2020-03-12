PepsiCo buys Rockstar Energy Beverages for $3.8B

PepsiCo Inc. has announced its acquisition of Rockstar Energy Beverages, an energy drink maker, for $3.85 billion.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Rockstar’s products are available in more than 30 flavors and sold in over 30 countries. PepsiCo had a distribution agreement with Rockstar in North America since 2009, and the acquisition will expand the Purchase-based company’s energy drink portfolio that includes Mountain Dew’s Kickstart, GameFuel and AMP.

“As we work to be more consumer-centric and capitalize on rising demand in the functional beverage space, this highly strategic acquisition will enable us to leverage PepsiCo’s capabilities to both accelerate Rockstar’s performance and unlock our ability to expand in the category with existing brands such as Mountain Dew,” PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said. “Over time, we expect to capture our fair share of this fast-growing, highly profitable category and create meaningful new partnerships in the energy space.”