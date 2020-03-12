Sikorsky inks $525.4M Pentagon deal for UH-60M helicopters

The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a $525.4 modification contract for supplying 38 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters.

The contract is a modification to a $3.7 billion agreement from 2017 for Sikorsky to produce Black Hawk helicopters for the U.S. Army and the Saudi Arabian military. Work on the new aircraft will take place at Sikorsky’s headquarters in Stratford, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022. The contract also provides the Defense Department with right to exercise an option for two UH-60M FMS green aircraft.

The multimission UH-60M is the latest in the Black Hawk helicopter family created by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin subsidiary, and is the primary medium lift helicopter used by the U.S. Army in missions that include air assault, command and control and VIP transport. Approximately UH-60 aircraft are also being used in 30 countries.