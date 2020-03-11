Stratford’s Athletic Brewing Co. acquires San Diego brewery

Stratford’s craft nonalcoholic beer maker Athletic Brewing Co. has acquired the assets of the former Ballast Point “Trade Street” facility in San Diego for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was made possible due to the closing of a $17.5 million Series B funding round.

The San Diego brewery will initially increase Athletic’s brewing capacity approximately tenfold, providing the company with capacity for continued growth, according to a statement. The infrastructure at the brewery could be efficiently expanded afterward to further increase that ceiling.

The brewhouse will need renovations to accommodate Athletic’s proprietary recipes and processes and is expected to restart production in mid-May. The company said it hopes that, by reviving the brewery, it will be able to add dozens of brewing jobs to the area.

Athletic Brewing will continue to operate its flagship brewery and taproom in Stratford.

After launching in 2018, Athletic Brewing’s sales increased over 1,000% to over 10,000 barrels volume in 2019.