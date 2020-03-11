Four tenants lease space at Southport Crossing

Four tenants have leased space at Southport Crossing, the 37,500-square-foot, three-story office building at 3530 Post Road in Southport.

Counseling services firm Discovery Practice Management Inc. leased 6,453 square feet on the third floor; retail mortgage lender Guaranteed Rate Inc. took 2,600 square feet on the second floor; Lincoln Healthcare Information Co. (doing business as Lincoln Healthcare Leadership) leased 8,400 square feet on the second floor; and Professional Physical Therapy took 5,168 square feet on the second floor for its Southport Physical Therapy Clinic.

“In a time when there is a fair amount of office vacancies, we are filling up space due to the willingness of the landlord, Ron Marsillio, to make deals and provide custom tenant build-outs,” said Angel Commercial President Jon Angel, who represents the landlord.