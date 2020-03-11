New report places Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen back in Greenwich

Two months after rumors that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen bought a home in Greenwich created a media frenzy before being found to be incorrect, a new story has popped up that insists the famous couple are Greenwich homeowners.

This time, The Real Deal has speculated that Brady and Bundchen acquired 22 Hurlingham Drive last November for approximately $8.5 million. Based on a 14.48-acre parcel, the 12,377-square-foot residence on Conyers Lake in the gated community of Conyers Farm has seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms plus a gym, movie theater and tennis court.

The property was built in 1989 and was originally listed in September 2017 at $12.4 million. It was discounted four times, selling more than two years later under its final listing price of $8.7 million.

Town records show the property was transferred from Hurlingham Drive LLC to Hurlingham Green LLC – it is not uncommon for luxury real estate to be acquired by a limited liability company to shield the owners’ identity. But despite The Real Deal’s conjecture, there has been no confirmation from the couple that they are now Connecticut residents, nor has there been any independently produced evidence placing them in a Greenwich home.

In January, the rumor mill went into overdrive when Greg Hill, a sports talk show host on Boston’s WEEI-FM, claimed Brady and Bundchen moved into 19 Lower Cross Road in Greenwich, for which they reportedly paid $9 million last fall. Hill’s scoop was picked up by every major media outlet and Gov. Ned Lamont took to Twitter to welcome Brady to his new Connecticut residency. But the day after Hill’s story broke, WEEI quietly slipped an update on its blog that acknowledged “Brady does not in fact own a house in Connecticut.”