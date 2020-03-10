Gov. Ned Lamont has signed declarations of civil preparedness and public health emergencies in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, he announced at a March 10 news briefing.

A public health emergency gives the state power over quarantine, while a civil preparedness emergency provides the governor with wide-ranging powers over state institutions, allowing him to restrict travel, close public schools and buildings and more, something that was likened at the briefing to preparing for an incoming hurricane.

All schools in Region 14 have been closed because one of the state’s two patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus lives in Bethlehem and has children in that school system. Connecticut COO Josh Geballe identified that patient, who is being treated at Bridgeport Hospital, as a female in her 60s who apparently picked up the disease during a trip to Nevada.

Geballe emphasized that no children within the district were symptomatic of the virus.

Geballe further said the state is working actively with 10 hospitals around the state to establish alternative sample-collection sites, such as drive-thru operations, which do not require admission to emergency departments.

As testing efforts ramp up, Geballe said, “We’ll see a lot more positive tests.” He underscored, however, that “80-85%” of those afflicted with the virus “will self-recover at home.”

Department of Public Health Commissioner Renee Coleman-Mitchell said that to date 56 patients have been tested, with the two previously announced positive cases the only ones so far. Another 19 are currently awaiting testing, she said.

Just two staffers are conducting the tests at the state’s testing lab in Rocky Hill, she said, but DPH is planning to add another seven in the short term. That will improve the number of daily tests completed from about 19-20 to 50-60, she said.

Connecticut currently has two COVID-19 testing kits, each of which can test between 500 and 600 people. Geballe said a request has been made to the federal government for two more kits, but would not estimate when they might arrive.

Lamont applauded state and municipal leaders from both parties for uniting against the virus, saying that the postponement and/or cancellation of large-group events net positives for community health.

He also estimated that passenger traffic on Metro-North has been down by 25%, “which may not be such a bad idea right now.”