Fairfield’s Save the Children names new executives

The Fairfield-headquartered Save the Children has announced the appointments of Eric Howell as chief operating officer and Greg Ferrante as chief financial officer. Howell’s appointment is now effective and Ferrante will take on his new job beginning April 6.

Howell was previously CFO at Chemonics International, a development consulting firm. Earlier in his career, he led a land privatization project in Ukraine and a small enterprise privatization project in Belarus, and also worked as an investment banker and financed a pharmacy in Russia.

Ferrante was previously the program CFO at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Earlier in his career, he worked at the U.S. Government Accountability Office, focusing on public health issues, and at Booz Allen Hamilton, where he focused on economic and business analysis for government and private sector clients.

“We are delighted to welcome these two exceptional leaders to Save the Children as we enter a new era of innovation and collaboration,” CEO Janti Soeripto said. “Both Eric and Greg bring extensive experience in financial and operational strategy, and we look forward to their contributions as we adapt our ways of working to be more agile and impactful in an increasingly changing world. Eric and Greg’s leadership capabilities and proven track records set Save the Children up for accelerated progress in ensuring every child gets the future they deserve.”