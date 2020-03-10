Murphy Medical Associates offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Murphy Medical Associates has announced that it is now providing drive-thru tests for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, as well as COVID-19 itself at its locations in Fairfield County.

The Greenwich-based multispecialty group stated that this process was inspired by South Korean physicians and public health specialists seeking to minimize face-to-face contact between health care professionals and individuals who may have the communicable virus. Although drive-thru testing is common in South Korea and the U.K., it is rarely done in the U.S.

“With record reduction in mortality rates, it was obvious we should be following Korean best practices,” said Steven A.R. Murphy, a board-certified internist. “As physicians dedicated to keeping our patients healthy, we felt the need to deliver that care to all of Fairfield and Westchester counties.”

Patients seeking the testing can sign up online or register in person at the Murphy Medical Associates offices in Greenwich, Stamford and Stratford.