Former Greenwich home of AOL CEO for sale at $26.75M

The onetime Greenwich home of former AOL CEO Tim Armstrong has hit the market for $26.75 million.

Built in 2009 on 2.2 acres, 131 Meadow Road is an 11,365-square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-bath estate with what Houlihan Lawrence promises are water views from nearly every room. The stone waterfront home features Shope Reno Wharton shingles and an interior designed by Victoria Hagan, featuring high ceilings and large Tischler windows.

Its lower level includes a lounge, bar, wine wall, and a game room leading to a lower terrace and an infinity pool.

Armstrong, who served as AOL CEO from 2009 until its purchase by Verizon in 2015, is now the CEO of the dtx company, a product, design and technology firm that he founded in 2019.